National NEWS ANALYSIS: Tobacco and alcohol bans wilt under constitutional scrutiny BL PREMIUM

The growing unease at the use of the Disaster Management Act to limit freedom of movement and ban the sale of alcohol and tobacco products has led to a change in the discourse around the Covid-19 lockdown.

Constitutional law experts have questioned whether the act gives the National Command Council carte blanche to impose these prohibitions. They have also expressed serious concerns over the limitations imposed on freedom of movement, most notably the narrow exercise window (from 6am to 9am) and the night-time curfew.