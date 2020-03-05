Murray & Roberts looks to oil and gas as mining investments ebb
The listed engineering and mining contractor says the commodity cycle may have reached a plateau
05 March 2020 - 19:12
Murray & Roberts (M&R) is bracing itself for muted growth in earnings from the mining business as investments in new projects in Africa, Australasia and America are expected to dry up in the next three years, says CEO Henry Laas.
M&R’s underground mining is the biggest contributor to the company’s financials and accounted for R6.21bn of its total revenue of R10.77bn in the six months ended December 31.
