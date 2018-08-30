Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Aton put a brake on Murray & Roberts’ plans

30 August 2018 - 11:28 Business Day TV
Henry Laas. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Henry Laas. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

Engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a tepid 2% rise in revenue from continuing operations in the 12 months to end-June.

Diluted continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 56%, attributable earnings surged 456% and the company declared a dividend of 50c, an increase of 11%.  

The group lost out on a potential tie-up with Aveng during the period due to pushback from Aton, but it remains open to discussing Aton's intentions with regards to a takeover of Murray & Roberts.

CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the group's full-year results.

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the group's full-year results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Companies in this Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.