WATCH: How Aton put a brake on Murray & Roberts’ plans
30 August 2018 - 11:28
Engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a tepid 2% rise in revenue from continuing operations in the 12 months to end-June.
Diluted continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 56%, attributable earnings surged 456% and the company declared a dividend of 50c, an increase of 11%.
The group lost out on a potential tie-up with Aveng during the period due to pushback from Aton, but it remains open to discussing Aton's intentions with regards to a takeover of Murray & Roberts.
CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the group's full-year results.
