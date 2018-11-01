Murray & Roberts in last-minute AGM changes

On Thursday, M&R said it had withdrawn the four resolutions needed to re-elect Ralph Havenstein, Ntombi Langa-Royds, Keith Spence and Henry Laas because the company was still subject to a mandatory offer by Aton.

The regulations controlling takeovers prohibit directors from resigning from a board from the date an offer is made until it is declared unconditional, lapses or is withdrawn. The regulations only prohibit directors from resigning. They make no reference to a director that is due to retire by rotation.

The agenda for the AGM was sent to shareholders on September 28. Ed Jardim, M&R’s group investor and media executive, said on Thursday the board “obtained a legal opinion from our attorneys and only thereafter engaged with the JSE as to the plan to withdraw these affected resolutions at the AGM”.

Three weeks before the notice of the AGM was sent to shareholders, M&R appealed to the Competition Appeal Court to restrict Aton’s voting at the AGM to 29.99%.

M&R argued that if Aton did vote all its shares, it would be able to exercise control over the meeting and therefore over M&R. This could contravene the competition laws as Aton has not yet secured regulatory approval for the deal.

Aton dismissed this argument and said recent attendance at M&R shareholder meetings showed that 44% would not be sufficient to sway the outcome of the AGM. It gave the court an undertaking that it would restrict its voting to 50% less one of the votes at the AGM.

Shareholders representing 87.64% of the shares participated at the meeting. The results indicate Aton did not vote against any resolutions but it did abstain from voting to appoint Diane Radley, Emma Mashilwane and Spence as members of the group audit and sustainability committee.