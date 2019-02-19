M&R plays hard to get with German suitor

Murray & Roberts (M&R) is sticking to its guns, maintaining that German family-owned investment group Aton should increase its offer for the engineering and mining contractor.

Aton, which holds 44% in M&R, is offering R17 a share for the securities it does not already own, while M&R insists a price of R20-R22 a share is fair value.

Aton has until the end of March to obtain regulatory approvals for its hostile takeover bid for M&R.

M&R said on Tuesday in the event that Aton obtained regulatory approvals for the deal prior to March 31, shareholders would have 10 days to accept Aton’s mandatory offer “should they choose to do so”.

Aton, however, had the option to extend the deadline for the regulatory approvals beyond March 31. M&R said the offer would terminate if Aton failed to obtain the regulatory approvals by March 31 and chose not to extend the deadline.

M&R said its board had “refreshed” its evaluation of the company “and maintains its view that a fair-value price range for control is R20 to R22 per share”.

The group, which has a strong focus on the oil and gas, metals, minerals, power and water sectors, on Tuesday published a trading statement showing that its businesses had mixed fortunes in the six months ended December 31 2018.

It said its oil and gas and power and water businesses faced difficult market conditions, with low levels of investment and project delays.

“Financial performance from these two platforms is not meeting management’s expectations, and cost management continues to be a major area of focus,” M&R said.

It said the oil and gas business was targeting potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia, Canada, Mozambique and Papua New Guinea.

On the other hand, the underground mining business, which offers a range of services including feasibility studies, specialist engineering, shaft construction and mine development, performed well amid an increase in commodity prices.

M&R said it expects earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the six months to increase between 50% and 78%.

Meanwhile, engineering and mining firm Clough, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&R, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of US-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Saulsbury’s Gulf Coast downstream and chemical business unit and its EPC portfolio for $5.2m.

“The acquisition of a USA-based EPC contractor in the oil and gas sector gives the oil and gas platform the ability to deliver projects to a rapidly growing market in the USA,” said M&R CEO Henry Laas.

“Clough will market its new EPC capability to its major global clients operating in America, such as Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Shell,” said Laas.

Clough CEO Peter Bennett said the acquisition would be part of the subsidiary’s North American growth strategy.

“The North America market has demonstrated continued growth in a stable environment with vast opportunities in oil and gas,” Bennet said.

M&R shares closed 2.13% higher at R14.40.

