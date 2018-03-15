Companies / Industrials

Metair earnings recover after difficult patch

15 March 2018 - 11:02 Andries Mahlangu
File photo: REUTERS
File photo: REUTERS

Vehicle parts maker Metair reported a better set of results on Thursday.

Metair’s automotive components vertical division showed a steady recovery after disruptions linked to new vehicle launches a couple years ago.

Thus, headline earnings per share rose 23% to R2.81 in the year to December, which was in the upper end of its guidance.

Group revenue was up 6.3% to R9.5bn, as the automotive component vertical regained stability, helping to push net profit to R587.57m from R468.05m.

Group margin expanded to 8.9% from 8.2%, supported by the margin recovery in the automotive component businesses.

The automotive components vertical segment sells product solutions ranging from lighting, ride comfort and heat exchange to vehicle electrical distribution and plastic part solutions.

The group also has an energy-storage business, which sells batteries to the after-market and industrial clients.

The battery business enjoyed a particularly strong performance in Romania and Turkey, partially offset by the weaker Turkish lira, the company said in a statement.

Metair exports products produced in SA, Turkey and Romania to original equipment manufacturers, making it sensitive to currency fluctuations.

Metair buys stake in Romanian battery maker

The local company’s acquisition is linked to a research partnership with the University Politehnica of Bucharest to develop autonomous driving ...
Companies
23 days ago

Why Metair predicts an earnings surge

The vehicle parts and battery maker expects a strong rise in full-year earnings
Companies
1 month ago

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds

This month we look at some of the lesser-known funds. These are not all small managers: Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund, Kagiso Balanced Fund, ...
Investing
6 months ago

JAMIE CARR: Metair blowing hot air?

While South Ocean Holdings is not seeing the light
Opinion
6 months ago

How Metair honed its global strategy

The battery maker is shifting focus to China, Russia and India on increased demand for electric vehicles
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Steinhoff investors voted to absolve ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
KPMG SA fined for improper conduct
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
4.
Court rescinds order that Acsa explain why it did ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
EOH’s value takes a huge hit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Metair buys stake in Romanian battery maker
Companies / Industrials

Why Metair predicts an earnings surge
Companies / Industrials

JAMIE CARR: Metair blowing hot air?
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds
Investing / Investors Monthly

How Metair honed its global strategy
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.