Companies / Industrials

Metair’s upbeat trading statement sends shares higher

13 February 2018 - 09:58 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Vehicle parts maker Metair’s share price rose 6.2% to R21.55 on Tuesday morning after it released an upbeat trading statement.

Metair said it expected to report on March 15 that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew by up to 24.6%.

The group splits itself into an "energy vertical", specialising in batteries and which has expanded geographically; and a "components vertical", which suffered during the first half of the financial year due to teething problems from new product launches.

Metair said its Turkish battery business enjoyed record production and high demand, but suffered from Turkey’s political uncertainty causing the lira to weaken.

The group’s Romanian battery business also suffered from the lei weakening against the rand.

Its South African operation, First National Battery, improved its performance in the face of high competition after "corrective action progressed as planned".

The group’s component division is expected to achieve turnover growth in the mid single digits, following an improved performance in the second half of the financial year.

"The major improvement in performance was at Hesto Harnesses specifically, which improved from a loss position in 2016," Metair said.

The group had secured a R525m five-year revolving credit facility, paying interest of 235 basis points above three-month Johannesburg interbank agreed rate (Jibar), from Absa and Investec, the trading statement said.

Regrets all round as Regiments' Gupta association finally forces shutdown

Regiments is also in dispute with Transnet's pension fund, which dismissed Regiments in September 2016
Business
2 days ago

Venezuela: a trucker's hell, looter's heaven

Hunger and despair drive attacks on highway convoys
Business
2 days ago

Black business will soon own half of SA’s vehicle aftermarket franchises

Insurance companies are helping to increase black numbers by insisting that parts and service suppliers increase BEE participation in franchise ...
Business
7 days ago

BEE fund: R3.5bn venture capital fund cracks government nod

The plan aims to help develop black-owned dealerships and components suppliers
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Viceroy Report: No retreat in Capitec short ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank of Baroda confirms closure of South African ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Kumba’s ‘royal flush’ results vindicate Anglo’s ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Resilient drops on market discontent
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.