Metair buys stake in Romanian battery maker

19 February 2018 - 12:16 Staff Writer
JSE-listed vehicle parts maker Metair has acquired 35% of Romanian lithium-ion battery maker Primemotors for €1m.

The acquisition is linked to a research partnership with the University Politehnica of Bucharest to develop autonomous driving using artificial intelligence (AI), Metair said on Monday.

This marks Metair’s second research partnership with a university. In conjunction with the University of the Western Cape’s South African Institute for Advanced Materials Chemistry, Metair has developed the only pilot project to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells in Africa.

Metair MD Theo Loock said the research programmes were an important move for the manufacturer to reduce its dependency on lithium-ion technologies from outside suppliers.

"We are increasingly well positioned to take advantage of the global drive towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable sources of energy," Loock said.

Companies in this Story

