JSE imposes public censure on Advanced Health founder Carl Grillenberger
Grillenberger bought shares when Advanced Health was trading under a cautionary and without the required clearance
23 February 2024 - 09:40
The JSE has imposed a public censure on Carl Grillenberger, the founder and chair of Advanced Health for breaching listing requirements.
In his capacity as a director and nonexecutive chair, Grillenberger bought shares when Advanced Health was trading under a cautionary and without the required clearance. The securities were bought on December 29-30 2022 via the company’s biggest shareholder, Eenhede Konsultante...
