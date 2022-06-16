Infirm Advanced Health mulls value-restoring prescription
The group will conduct a strategic review of the business to assess its options
16 June 2022 - 18:35
A new prescription could be written for ailing day hospitals specialist Advanced Health.
It was indicated in a notice to shareholders on Wednesday that the group, which listed in 2014, has appointed an internal subcommittee to conduct a strategic review of the business to “assess options available to maximise shareholder value”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now