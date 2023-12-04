Aspen buys international subsidiary from Sandoz to expand in China
The drugmaker is set to take over the Chinese business of Swiss-German pharmaceutical company Sandoz
04 December 2023 - 12:08
Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare agreed to buy the Chinese subsidiary of Swiss-German pharmaceutical company Sandoz for up to €92.6m as it looks to expand its presence in China, which is home to more than 1.4-billion people and the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market.
“In addition, the company (Sandoz) has a dedicated an experienced sales team that will materially enhance Aspen’s commercial capabilities, further strengthening its foundations for future growth in China,” the company, valued at about R83.9bn on the JSE, said on Monday...
