AfroCentric appoints new CEO

Gerald van Wyk will succeed Ahmed Banderker who will step down on November 1

03 July 2023 - 13:49

AfroCentric has announced that Santam Client Solutions CEO Gerald van Wyk will succeed Ahmed Banderker at the helm of the black-owned investment holding company with interests in healthcare later this year.

Van Wyk will take up the position on August 1, with Banderker to help with the transition until he returns to Sanlam’s headquarters in Cape Town on November 1...

