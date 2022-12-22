Money & Investing

Behind the shift to day hospitals

It’s been a long time coming but day hospitals are finally starting to make inroads in South Africa’s health-care sector

22 December 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

The shift to day hospitals has been long in coming, but it’s finally starting to catch on — which, hopefully, will start benefiting one of the JSE’s most disappointing entrants of the past decade: listed hospital group Advanced Health.

Even the hospital sector’s big guns, Mediclinic, Netcare and Life Healthcare, have joined the fray in setting up day hospitals as the uptake of outpatient services is starting to gain traction only now. These services typically entail surgeries and scopes where the patient can go home on the same day as the procedure...

