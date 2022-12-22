Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
SPONSORED | Local travel company has reimagined the guest experience to offer memorable holidays that delight travellers and uplift local communities
The shift to day hospitals has been long in coming, but it’s finally starting to catch on — which, hopefully, will start benefiting one of the JSE’s most disappointing entrants of the past decade: listed hospital group Advanced Health.
Even the hospital sector’s big guns, Mediclinic, Netcare and Life Healthcare, have joined the fray in setting up day hospitals as the uptake of outpatient services is starting to gain traction only now. These services typically entail surgeries and scopes where the patient can go home on the same day as the procedure...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Behind the shift to day hospitals
It’s been a long time coming but day hospitals are finally starting to make inroads in South Africa’s health-care sector
The shift to day hospitals has been long in coming, but it’s finally starting to catch on — which, hopefully, will start benefiting one of the JSE’s most disappointing entrants of the past decade: listed hospital group Advanced Health.
Even the hospital sector’s big guns, Mediclinic, Netcare and Life Healthcare, have joined the fray in setting up day hospitals as the uptake of outpatient services is starting to gain traction only now. These services typically entail surgeries and scopes where the patient can go home on the same day as the procedure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.