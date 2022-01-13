Companies / Healthcare Ascendis names Harry Smit as new chair, as CEO leaves after three weeks in job The healthcare company saw a surprise board shake-up in December and has also struck a new deal with lenders B L Premium

Ascendis Health, which was subject to a surprise board shake up in December, has named activist shareholder Harry Smit as its new chair, while CEO Andrew Waller is stepping down after three weeks in the job.

The group has also struck a new deal with its lenders, having been advanced a new facility of R550m, having had until the end of January to agree on a recapitalisation agreement with its lenders...