Business Ascendis has been the toughest gig yet for Mark Sardi Veteran executive helped turn around the fortunes of the health-care company, which had been in a debt spiral

Veteran businessman Mark Sardi, who was brought in to rescue Ascendis Health, says that hands down his greatest challenge has been his nearly two-year stint as CEO of the health-care company.

In an interview with Business Times, Sardi says his time at the health-care group had been “far and away the most challenging”, with the former House of Busby head having to “draw on every bit of experience” in his working career to help steer Ascendis to safety...