Mediclinic pares recovery expectations due to third wave threat
The private hospital operator had expected to return to pre-pandemic performance in its 2022 year, but Covid-19 remains an issue
16 April 2021 - 10:12
Private hospital operator Mediclinic has cut back on its recovery expectations as SA and Europe face a threat of a third wave of Covid-19, though it is still confident it will see operating profit growth in its 2022 year.
Mediclinic — which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the JSE, and operates hospitals in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the Middle East — had previously expected to return to pre-pandemic trading levels in its 2022 financial year, though is a little more cautious...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now