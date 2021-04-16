Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic pares recovery expectations due to third wave threat The private hospital operator had expected to return to pre-pandemic performance in its 2022 year, but Covid-19 remains an issue BL PREMIUM

Private hospital operator Mediclinic has cut back on its recovery expectations as SA and Europe face a threat of a third wave of Covid-19, though it is still confident it will see operating profit growth in its 2022 year.

Mediclinic — which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the JSE, and operates hospitals in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the Middle East — had previously expected to return to pre-pandemic trading levels in its 2022 financial year, though is a little more cautious...