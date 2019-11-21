Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare seeks to exit Polish operations

Regulatory changes in Poland have weighed on the SA hospital operator, with minimum wage laws resulting in a write down of R125m recently

21 November 2019 - 07:57 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP

Private hospital group Life Healthcare is exploring an exit from Poland, even as its international operations continued to outperform its business in SA during its year to end-September.

The company has recently exited its Indian operations, using the proceeds to reduce debt. Like its domestic peers, Life Healthcare had taken on debt in recent years to pursue offshore opportunities amid a tepid local environment.

In Poland, Life Healthcare owns the Scanmed hospital group and provides diagnostic services through Alliance Medical. Life Healthcare said on Thursday it was exploring strategic options for a potential exit from this market.

The company has been on the receiving end of regulatory changes in the market, including a R125m write down in its year to end-September due to changes to minimum employment costs.

Group revenue rose 9.3% to R25.7bn, with revenue in Southern Africa growing 7.1% to R18.5bn, and international revenue 12.1% to R6.9bn. In SA, the company had benefited from doctor recruitment gains in the past two years, network gains, and increased acuity from surgical cases, it said.

Diagnostic services revenue grew 13.4% to R5.6bn, driven by strong volumes of PET-CT scans in the UK.

The group upped its final dividend 6% to 53c per share.

In June, the company had disposed of its 49.7% interest in India-based Max Healthcare, realising a profit on the disposal of R1.5bn.

The company saw an 18.5% decrease in headline earnings per share to 88.7c, due to a mark-to-market loss of R292m on foreign-exchange contracts related to the Max Healthcare disposal.

The company's net debt was 1.96 times normalised earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at the end of the period. The bank covenant for this ratio is 3.5 times.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Life Healthcare takes profit hit from hedging contract

Private hospital group hedged the proceeds from the sale of Indian venture Max Healthcare, which cost it R406m
Companies
3 weeks ago

Aspen’s share price dips on news of R719m drug writedown

Australian regulators order the recall of heartburn, acid reflux and ulcer medicine Zantac due to possible cancer risks
Companies
3 weeks ago

NHI will be healthy for SA’s economy

Many nations have launched universal healthcare during tough times — and this country should be no different, write Gro Harlem Brundtland and Ricardo ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Regulated private health sector ‘needed for NHI’

Final report from Competition Commission market inquiry places ball in court of health minister
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Hybrid healthcare model is most likely outcome, says Discovery boss

Companies / Financial Services

Trade of the Month: Life Healthcare vs Netcare

Companies / Investors Monthly

Medical schemes regulator revives plan for central database of members

National / Health

Life Healthcare raises R3.7bn through Indian divestment

Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare bids adieu to India

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.