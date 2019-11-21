Life Healthcare seeks to exit Polish operations

Private hospital group Life Healthcare is exploring an exit from Poland, even as its international operations continued to outperform its business in SA during its year to end-September.

The company has recently exited its Indian operations, using the proceeds to reduce debt. Like its domestic peers, Life Healthcare had taken on debt in recent years to pursue offshore opportunities amid a tepid local environment.

In Poland, Life Healthcare owns the Scanmed hospital group and provides diagnostic services through Alliance Medical. Life Healthcare said on Thursday it was exploring strategic options for a potential exit from this market.

The company has been on the receiving end of regulatory changes in the market, including a R125m write down in its year to end-September due to changes to minimum employment costs.

Group revenue rose 9.3% to R25.7bn, with revenue in Southern Africa growing 7.1% to R18.5bn, and international revenue 12.1% to R6.9bn. In SA, the company had benefited from doctor recruitment gains in the past two years, network gains, and increased acuity from surgical cases, it said.

Diagnostic services revenue grew 13.4% to R5.6bn, driven by strong volumes of PET-CT scans in the UK.

The group upped its final dividend 6% to 53c per share.

In June, the company had disposed of its 49.7% interest in India-based Max Healthcare, realising a profit on the disposal of R1.5bn.

The company saw an 18.5% decrease in headline earnings per share to 88.7c, due to a mark-to-market loss of R292m on foreign-exchange contracts related to the Max Healthcare disposal.

The company's net debt was 1.96 times normalised earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at the end of the period. The bank covenant for this ratio is 3.5 times.

