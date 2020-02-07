Mediclinic to acquire North West hospitals after winning court appeal

Private hospital group Mediclinic said on Friday it had won its appeal against the Competition Tribunal’s prohibition of its proposed acquisition of Matlosana Medical Health Services (MMHS) in the North West province.

Mediclinic’s plans to acquire Klerksdorp-based MMHS had been blocked by the Competition Commission, which said at the time should the acquisition proceed, there would be substantial lessening of competition in the area, and prices were likely to rise.

The Competition Tribunal had upheld the commission’s recommendation in early 2019, and the matter was then referred to the Competition Appeal Court, which ruled in Mediclinic’s favour.

“We are delighted to expand our current care offering within the North West Province of SA. Mediclinic remains focused on delivering high-quality health-care services across the continuum of care and an excellent client experience,” said CEO Koert Pretorius in a statement.

The acquisition includes two multidisciplinary hospitals namely the 185-bed Wilmed Park Hospital and the 62-bed Sunningdale Hospital. In addition, the acquisition includes a 51% share in the 50-bed Parkmed Neuro Clinic psychiatric hospital.

The acquisition is expected to become effective around the middle of 2020, Medclinic said.

In morning trade on Friday Mediclinic’s share price was down 0.27% to R73.38, having fallen 4.91% so far in 2019.

