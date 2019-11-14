Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic sees no immediate threat from NHI View is in contrast to the Hospital Association of SA which predicts that the current vision for universal coverage will cause extensive job losses BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, is taking a pragmatic view on the government’s plans for universal health coverage, saying it poses no immediate threat to the business.

This view stands in contrast to research commissioned by the Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) earlier this year on the potential effect of National Health Insurance (NHI), predicting there could be extensive job losses if the government introduced price regulation and cut hospital tariffs. The first piece of enabling legislation for the policy, the NHI Bill, is before parliament.