Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic rises to 11-month high after reporting healthy patient volumes

16 October 2019 - 09:29 karl gernetzky
Mediclinic. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mediclinic. Picture: SUPPLIED

The share price of private hospital group Mediclinic rose to its best level in almost a year on Wednesday, after it said growth in patient numbers helped boosted interim revenue 9% in its six months to end-September.

Mediclinic Southern Africa saw an increase of 2.7% of inpatient bed days sold during the period, in line with expectations, while inpatient and outpatient volumes in Mediclinic Middle East rose 9% and 5.5% respectively.

At group level, first-half revenue was up around 6.5% in constant currency terms during the period, the company said on Wednesday.

“I am encouraged by the first-half performance of the group, with trading in line with expectations,” said group CEO Ronnie van der Merwe. “At all three divisions, our core acute-care business is being supplemented by our continued expansion across the continuum of care.” 

When not using new accounting standards, the group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin fell to 14% from 14.3%. The ebitda margin is a measure of a company’s operating profit as a percentage of its revenue.

Mediclinic has adopted the new IFRS 16 (International Financial Reporting Standards), with one of the changes requiring companies to bring all their leases on to their balance sheets.

As at the end of the period, Mediclinic operations comprised 78 hospitals, five sub-acute hospitals, 13 day clinics and 22 outpatient clinics.

Mediclinic Southern Africa operates 53 hospitals.

Mediclinic’s share price was up 2.9% to R69.87 as of 9.05am, its best level in 11 months. Mediclinic is up 15.98% so far in 2019, compared to a 1.44% rise in the all share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Life Healthcare bids adieu to India

SA private health group sells its 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare after a disappointing five years in which it made no profit
Companies
3 months ago

Life Healthcare weighs up its business in Poland

Polish operations highly vulnerable to tariff cuts
Companies
4 months ago

Mediclinic set to roll out more day clinics

The private clinic and hospital group says there is a shift from inpatients to outpatients
Companies
4 months ago

Mediclinic’s R7.4bn impairments drag it to another loss

The private healthcare group has been affected by regulatory changes in Switzerland and lower revenues in the UK
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

No need to break up private hospital groups, says health market inquiry

National / Health

Regulated private health sector ‘needed for NHI’

Companies / Healthcare

Windfall for Mediclinic execs — despite 70% share slump

News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.