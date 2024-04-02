JSE shed R2.3-trillion in value in 2023
The exchange operator’s annual report lists several trends that have disrupted traditional models
02 April 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s largest stock exchange, the JSE, has shed more than R2-trillion in market capitalisation since 2022 with delistings, foreign capital flight, geopolitics, low valuations and a weak economy flagged as some of the reasons behind the decline.
The annual report published last week by JSE Ltd, which operates the exchange, shows the bourse had a market capitalisation of R21.34-trillion in 2022, but this had been reduced to R19-trillion by the end of the 2023 financial year...
