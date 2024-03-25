Hat-trick as Standard Bank ranked Africa’s most valuable banking brand yet again

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala says: “We are honoured to receive this accolade, which affirms our commitments to providing consistently excellent service for our clients and to driving Africa’s growth.”

The Standard Bank Group, also trading as Stanbic Bank in other markets, is the continent’s largest financial services provider by assets and has a brand presence in 20 African countries and six international centres.

“The Standard Bank brand is a trusted symbol of growth across Africa, and for it to be deemed the most valuable bank brand for a third consecutive year is a proud moment for all our people and our clients. This tangible and independent valuation confirms that who we are and what we do as a brand is meaningful and relevant to the people, businesses and communities that we serve,” says Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Group's COO.

Tshabalala ranked as one of the 10 Top Bank CEOs

In addition to the bank’s accolade, Tshabalala has been listed as one of the 10 Top Bank CEOs in the 2024 Brand Finance Brand Guardianship Index. He has been recognised in particular as a champion for gender equality and women's empowerment.

According to the Brand Guardianship Index, CEOs are evaluated on their capacity to generate long-term corporate value, while taking into account the needs of all parties involved, including employees, investors, and the public.