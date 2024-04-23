Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Growing customer base boosts Capitec

Business Day TV speaks to banking analyst at Ashburton Investments Daniel Masvosvere

23 April 2024 - 20:16
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Capitec has delivered double-digit profit growth as annual headline earnings per share rose 16%. The lender’s performance was boosted by a growing customer base. Business Day TV unpacks the group’s annual performance with Daniel Masvosvere, banking analyst at Ashburton Investments.

