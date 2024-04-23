Imtiaz Patel exits as MultiChoice deal shifts to next phase
This comes almost three weeks after group says he will stay in the post until after the Canal+ transaction
23 April 2024 - 20:13
Imtiaz Patel has stepped down as chair of MultiChoice, the pay-TV operator said on Tuesday. This comes almost three weeks after the group said Patel would remain as chair until the conclusion of the Canal+ transaction.
Since that announcement, MultiChoice and Canal+ have entered into a co-operation agreement and issued a firm intention announcement with the material terms of the proposed transaction on April 8...
