JSE in biggest shake-up in a generation as delistings bite
Proposed reform will split main board to ease burden on small caps
19 April 2024 - 05:00
The JSE is set for its biggest shake-up in a generation to rein in the flight of small-cap companies. Africa’s largest bourse has halved in size over the past two decades, which has curtailed trading volumes and shrunk options for savers.
The exchange on Thursday said plans were afoot to split the JSE’s main board into two segments, catering to the different needs of large corporations and their smaller peers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.