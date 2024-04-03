Standard Bank opts to be a ‘fast follower’ on generative AI
It will have huge commercial, economic and social implications, chair Nonkululeko Nyembezi says
03 April 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, will this year explore the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations. It is not looking to be a pioneer in the space, but is positioning itself to be a “fast follower’’.
The bank’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, said in a letter to shareholders published in the group’s annual report that the group will this year be exploring biodiversity and AI...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.