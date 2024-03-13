Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

13 March 2024 - 14:51
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Why US equities may be on track for a pullback
Markets
2.
JSE slips after US CPI data
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand muted as investors ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Gold unchanged amid worry that rate cuts may be ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.