Banking on Africa: Barclays returns with a plan
SA is still a gateway to the rest of the continent for many multinationals, says Africa market head Amol Prabhu
05 March 2024 - 05:00
Barclays has been quietly rebuilding its presence on the continent, seeking to leverage its strong brand to win high net worth individuals and provide an outlet for its corporate clients on the lookout for investment opportunities in one of the world’s last frontier markets.
Barclays left the continent in 2016 when it sold its majority stake in Absa, ending more than 100 years of history on the continent as part of a strategic shift to focus on its core UK and US markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.