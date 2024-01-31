Standard Bank and partners launch new electricity trading offering
The launch of Lyra Energy signals that competition is heating up in SA’s electricity market, which has long been dominated by Eskom
31 January 2024 - 06:00
Standard Bank, its asset management unit Stanlib, and renewable energy company Scatec have partnered on a new electricity trading platform for commercial and industrial businesses whose electricity requirements do not justify the procurement and implementation of a dedicated large renewable energy project.
The new entity, Lyra Energy, will offer distributed access to “affordable and predictable utility-scale renewable energy” to this “previously unserved segment of commercial and industrial energy users”...
