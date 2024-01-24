Quilter shares jump after quarterly update
Quilter’s assets under management and administration rose 5% to £106.7bn quarter on quarter
24 January 2024 - 14:44
UK wealth and asset manager Quilter recorded net inflows of £175m in the three months ended December, reflecting positive global investment dynamics, which have seen investors piling back into growth assets including shares.
The positive global backdrop was particularly visible between November and December, when the US Federal Reserve laid the groundwork for potential easing in its monetary policy after raising rates 11 times during 2022 and 2023, and to fight runaway inflation, which has since eased dramatically even though it has yet to fall back to the desired 2% target...
