STEPHEN CRANSTON: Quilter’s coming of age
Quilter bears little resemblance to the Skandia which former Old Mutual CEO Jim Sutcliffe bought
25 November 2021 - 05:00
Of all the purchases Old Mutual made in its somewhat reckless global expansion, the acquisition of European life office Skandia in 2006 wasn’t all bad. After all, its successor, Quilter, built from the British rump of Skandia, now has a similar market capitalisation on the JSE to its former parent Old Mutual.
But in fact Quilter bears little resemblance to the Skandia which then Old Mutual CEO Jim Sutcliffe bought. The most obvious difference is that the original Swedish business was ditched quite early on and more than a dozen life insurance subsidiaries were sold — stretching from Italy to Australia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now