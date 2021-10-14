Money & Investing PSG Konsult: the Volvo of financial advisers PSG Konsult lacks the sexiness of its former PSG stablemate, Capitec, but the consistency of its profits is hard to beat B L Premium

According to the recent Morningstar conference, financial advice is under less fee pressure than any other part of the investment value chain.

That is, presumably, good news for PSG Konsult, which, since the delisting of Peregrine last year, is now the only entry point on the JSE into the SA financial advice sector...