RMB teams up with global advisory firm
The financial advisory groups say their partnership will allow each firm to increase its footprint and services
22 January 2024 - 12:11
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank, will gain a foothold in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe following its partnership with European-based advisory firm Clairfield.
The announcement of the tie-up was made on Monday morning. The financial advisory groups said their partnership would allow each firm to increase its footprint and services. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.