Momentum Metropolitan named Top Employer again
The integrated financial services company has been certified by the Top Employer Institute for the fourth consecutive year
Integrated financial services company Momentum Metropolitan has secured Top Employer certification from the internationally recognised Top Employer Institute for the fourth consecutive year.
The certification is only awarded to companies whose human resources (HR) and human management practices reach a comparable level of excellence set against accepted global best-practice standards.
“We are incredibly proud to have secured our Top Employer Certification for 2024,” says Lettie-Basani Phume, group human capital executive at Momentum Metropolitan.
“Our people management practices and the way we look after all our 16,442 employees have again been checked and benchmarked against some of SA’s and the world’s most respected and successful companies. We have taken note of where we can improve and have worked hard to up our game.”
Phume adds: “We want a workforce that is engaged and empowered to bring their best selves to work. We want our people to feel respected and protected in a work environment that is not only conducive to productivity, but also provides a pleasant and inspiring space.”
The Top Employers Institute certification programme is a rigorous process that involves an extensive, independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, with validation to ensure answers are truthful.
This survey assesses hundreds of practices, processes and policies relating to various topics, which are grouped under six “domains” or themes: shape, steer, develop, attract, engage and unite.
Our commitment to excellent people management practices is not just about our [Top Employer] scores; it is about thoughtfully crafting a recipe for impactful success, that we refine on a continual basisLettie-Basani Phume, group human capital executive at Momentum Metropolitan
In 2024, the institute certified 2,303 organisations in 121 countries on five continents. A total of 138 South African companies have been certified.
One of the primary points of the certification is for companies to continually assess and improve their human management policies to improve welfare and morale of employees. Companies compete against their previous results, as well as being benchmarked and assessed against companies around the world.
Every year since 2021 Momentum Metropolitan has improved its overall average rating, meaning that employees reap the benefits of the company continually evolving and improving. The company is keeping pace with international best-practice standards and continually innovating as part of the global Top Employer community.
This year, Momentum Metropolitan scored above the SA benchmark for 65% of the topics featured in the HR Best Practices Survey.
Stand-out scores were identified in four key areas:
- Leadership;
- Rewards and recognition;
- Digital HR; and
- Employee wellbeing initiatives.
“Our commitment to excellent people management practices is stronger than ever before. It is not just about our scores; it is about thoughtfully crafting a recipe for impactful success, that we refine on a continual basis,” says Phume.
How the Top Employers Institute assesses companies
Certification is determined by a rigorous HR Best Practices Survey that assesses hundreds of practices, processes and policies relating to various topics, grouped under six "domains" or themes:
1. Shape: Digital HR, organisation and change, work environment;
2. Steer: Leadership, business strategy, people strategy;
3. Develop: Learning, career, performance;
4. Attract: Employer branding, talent acquisition, on-boarding;
5. Engage: Wellbeing, rewards and recognition, engagement, off-boarding; and
6. Unite: Purpose and values, ethics and integrity, diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability.
This article was sponsored by Momentum Metropolitan. Members of this integrated financial services company include Momentum, Metropolitan, Momentum Multiply, Guardrisk and the Eris Property Group.