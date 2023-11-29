Transaction Capital stops financing new taxis
The company expects to will swing to a headline loss of more than R700m
29 November 2023 - 19:43
Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and SA Taxi, will swing to a headline loss of more than R700m in the year to end-September and has stopped financing new taxis.
The losses are down from a R1.6bn profit in the 2022 financial year. ..
