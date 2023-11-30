Most asset allocators upbeat about SA 2024 returns, survey finds
Fund managers poll indicates more than 70% think local equities are undervalued
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Most SA asset managers expect the rand to strengthen to R17.30/$ in 2024 and for the Reserve Bank to start cutting the repo rate in the second quarter of the year, which will boost consumer-facing stocks and the domestic equity market broadly.
Results from SA Fund Managers Survey, conducted by Bank of America Global Research, show that more than 70% of asset allocators believe that SA equities are undervalued, with more than before looking to buy instead of selling SA Inc before next year. The survey was conducted from November 3 to 9. ..
