Stanlib opens door to funding Eskom transmission lines
Asset manager says regulations need to be clarified to achieve due diligence
01 December 2023 - 05:00
Asset management firm Stanlib is open to funding Eskom’s ambitious plan to build 14,000km of transmission lines over the next decade to allow for the injection of more sources of generation into the grid.
The company, with about R600bn assets under management, on Thursday launched its Khanyisa Energy Transition Fund, which is meant to mobilise capital — initially to finance SA’s energy transition needs and later those of the rest of the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.