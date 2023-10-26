Q&A: INN8 Investments bullish on SA bonds
‘For a country with an inflation target range of 3%-6% and the Reserve Bank unofficially targeting 4.5%, present yields are unjustifiably high’
26 October 2023 - 19:55
The mood in the markets has been cautious in recent weeks as the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative has dominated, with US treasury yields rising to more than a decade high, putting pressure on riskier assets.
Meanwhile, the conflict in the Middle East has added a further layer of concern as investors consider the potential effect of the Israel-Hamas war on the global economy...
