Ninety One CEO lauds Reserve Bank’s stewardship of monetary policy
Asset manager reports 5% drop in interim profit as investors opt for cash
15 November 2023 - 13:54
UPDATED 15 November 2023 - 19:57
The CEO and founder of SA’s biggest asset manager Ninety One, Hendrik du Toit, has hailed the monetary policy management skills of the SA Reserve Bank, saying the central bank was ahead of the curve on interest rates which led to market stability.
Du Toit said the flipside of the “cheap money” that flowed from record low interest rates and stimulus packages by central banks after the outbreak of Covid-19 was a headwind for the industry...
