JSE's profits dip amid lower interest rates The local bourse says low interest rates put pressure on its finance income, a key source of profit, but that it has upped its dividend for 2021

The JSE, the company which operates Africa's largest stock exchange, says SA's low interest-rate environment put pressure on its finance income in 2021, but it is pleased with its operational delivery in what are volatile markets, and has upped its dividend payout.

The JSE's revenue is dependent on the level of market activity, with its market share by value of trade 99.75%. Operating revenue grew 3% to R2.52bn in the group's year to end-December, but profit fell 7% to R722m, with finance income falling more than a quarter due to interest rates hovering at a five-decade low for much of the year...