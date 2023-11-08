Clientèle CFO quits with a day’s notice
08 November 2023 - 18:57
The CFO of insurance firm Clientèle, Michael Cownie, has resigned with one day’s notice and leaves his role as well as the board on November 10.
Cownie started in the position in January having been earmarked for it, according to the group’s 2023 annual report. He worked for 10 years with the previous CFO Iain Hume who had served the firm for two decades. ..
