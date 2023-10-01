Credit Suisse and Mozambique secure out-of-court ‘tuna bond’ settlement

Traditional fishing boats sail as Mozambique's tuna fleet sits in dock in Maputo, Mozambique. GRANT LEE NEUENBURG/REUTERS
Zurich — Credit Suisse has reached an 11th-hour out-of-court settlement with Mozambique over the $1.5bn-plus “tuna bond” scandal, which is a decade-old, the Swiss bank’s new owner UBS said on Sunday, drawing a line under a damaging dispute it inherited.
“The parties have mutually released each other from any liabilities and claims relating to the transactions,” UBS said in a statement. “The parties are pleased to have resolved this long-running dispute,” it added without giving further details.
Under the deal, struck one day before a three-month London civil trial was due to start, UBS will forgive part of a loan that Credit Suisse made to Mozambique in 2013, representing less than $100m, said one source familiar with the situation, who declined to be named because the terms are not public.
The deal also included most of the creditors involved in funding a 2013 loan to ProIndicus, a state-owned Mozambican company, UBS said.
The Mozambican attorney-general’s office and ministry of economy & finance said they were calling a joint news conference for Monday in Maputo.
The tuna bond case dates back to three deals between state-owned Mozambican companies and shipbuilder Privinvest — funded in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse and backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees.
Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries, wanted to revoke a sovereign guarantee on a loan it alleges was corruptly procured and secure compensation for other alleged wrongdoing.
UBS, which rescued scandal-scarred Credit Suisse amid turmoil in the global banking sector earlier in 2023, has a financial buffer of as much as $10bn for litigation, JPMorgan analysts estimated in a note to clients on Wednesday.
The banking giant has pledged to resolve Credit Suisse’s legacy legal disputes. Since completing the mega merger on June 12, it has paid $388m to US and British regulators over dealings with collapsed private investment firm Archegos Capital Management and settled a dispute with a finance blog.
The settlement leaves French shipping mogul Iskandar Safa and his Privinvest group the key remaining defendants in a high court battle over the funding and shipping deals that pitched Mozambique into economic crisis and triggered US and Mozambican criminal proceedings.
Privinvest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Credit Suisse and Mozambique secure out-of-court ‘tuna bond’ settlement
UBS will forgive part of a loan that Credit Suisse made to Mozambique in 2013
Zurich — Credit Suisse has reached an 11th-hour out-of-court settlement with Mozambique over the $1.5bn-plus “tuna bond” scandal, which is a decade-old, the Swiss bank’s new owner UBS said on Sunday, drawing a line under a damaging dispute it inherited.
“The parties have mutually released each other from any liabilities and claims relating to the transactions,” UBS said in a statement. “The parties are pleased to have resolved this long-running dispute,” it added without giving further details.
Under the deal, struck one day before a three-month London civil trial was due to start, UBS will forgive part of a loan that Credit Suisse made to Mozambique in 2013, representing less than $100m, said one source familiar with the situation, who declined to be named because the terms are not public.
The deal also included most of the creditors involved in funding a 2013 loan to ProIndicus, a state-owned Mozambican company, UBS said.
The Mozambican attorney-general’s office and ministry of economy & finance said they were calling a joint news conference for Monday in Maputo.
The tuna bond case dates back to three deals between state-owned Mozambican companies and shipbuilder Privinvest — funded in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse and backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees.
Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries, wanted to revoke a sovereign guarantee on a loan it alleges was corruptly procured and secure compensation for other alleged wrongdoing.
UBS, which rescued scandal-scarred Credit Suisse amid turmoil in the global banking sector earlier in 2023, has a financial buffer of as much as $10bn for litigation, JPMorgan analysts estimated in a note to clients on Wednesday.
The banking giant has pledged to resolve Credit Suisse’s legacy legal disputes. Since completing the mega merger on June 12, it has paid $388m to US and British regulators over dealings with collapsed private investment firm Archegos Capital Management and settled a dispute with a finance blog.
The settlement leaves French shipping mogul Iskandar Safa and his Privinvest group the key remaining defendants in a high court battle over the funding and shipping deals that pitched Mozambique into economic crisis and triggered US and Mozambican criminal proceedings.
Privinvest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
UK court says Filipe Nyusi has immunity in Mozambique case
Mozambique former president’s son jailed for corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Mozambique and Credit Suisse head to court in ‘tuna bond’ debacle
Mozambique’s ‘tuna bond’ case against Credit Suisse can go to trial, UK judge ...
Credit Suisse loses bid to block Mozambique trial
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.