SA’s top asset managers foresee industry consolidation
Sluggish economy adds further woe to sector beset by dwindling savings pool and rising costs
15 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s leading asset managers have drawn attention to the country’s dwindling savings pool and the likelihood of consolidation in the industry as smaller firms are swallowed up by bigger competitors.
Stanlib CEO Derrick Msibi, who heads a group with more than R600bn in assets under management, told delegates at the INN8 summit such consolidation would affect both asset managers and discretionary fund managers. ..
