The logo of SA’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Cape Town. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
SA’s largest life insurance group, Sanlam, has posted a 118% jump in half-year headline earnings per share as it benefited from lower death claims. Business Day TV spoke to Abigail Mukhuba, financial director at Sanlam for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sanlam posts half-year profit surge
Business Day TV talks to Abigail Mukhuba, financial director of Sanlam
