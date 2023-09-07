Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sanlam posts half-year profit surge

Business Day TV talks to Abigail Mukhuba, financial director of Sanlam

07 September 2023 - 20:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of SA’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Cape Town. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
The logo of SA’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Cape Town. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

SA’s largest life insurance group, Sanlam, has posted a 118% jump in half-year headline earnings per share as it benefited from lower death claims. Business Day TV spoke to Abigail Mukhuba, financial director at Sanlam for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Sanlam banks on India’s economic boom for growth
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Risk of SA being kicked out of Agoa has receded, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Delta banks on asset disposals to reduce debt
Companies / Property
4.
Growth of township economies threatened by sloppy ...
Companies / Property
5.
WATCH: Sanlam posts half-year profit surge
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.