Insurers paying up for the pandemic Huge Covid claims have come as a big cost to insurers and fund members alike, but it's not all bad news

Sanlam sprang a nasty surprise on small and medium business owners in October last year when it increased retirement fund members’ life insurance premiums by 30%.

This increase was targeted at member employers with fewer than 400 staff because increases for larger employers had already been passed earlier in the year...