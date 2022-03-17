Insurers paying up for the pandemic
Huge Covid claims have come as a big cost to insurers and fund members alike, but it’s not all bad news
17 March 2022 - 05:00
Sanlam sprang a nasty surprise on small and medium business owners in October last year when it increased retirement fund members’ life insurance premiums by 30%.
This increase was targeted at member employers with fewer than 400 staff because increases for larger employers had already been passed earlier in the year...
