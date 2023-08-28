FNB is SA’s most valuable brand in 2023

FNB is proud to have been named SA’s Most Valuable Brand in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands rankings. With an impressive brand value of roughly $3.4bn, this is the third time in four years that FNB has won the accolade.

FNB’s achievement comes on the back of the financial institution’s brand refresh last year, in which it accelerated efforts to provide integrated advice to customers, supported by its digital platform accessed through reimagined digital interfaces.

“Being recognised as SA’s Most Valuable Brand is a tremendous tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire FNB family, which includes our customers, staff and communities where we operate,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.