FNB is SA’s most valuable brand in 2023
After a transformative year of digital innovation and customer-centric solutions, the bank seals its dominance with its third top accolade in four years
FNB is proud to have been named SA’s Most Valuable Brand in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands rankings. With an impressive brand value of roughly $3.4bn, this is the third time in four years that FNB has won the accolade.
FNB’s achievement comes on the back of the financial institution’s brand refresh last year, in which it accelerated efforts to provide integrated advice to customers, supported by its digital platform accessed through reimagined digital interfaces.
“Being recognised as SA’s Most Valuable Brand is a tremendous tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire FNB family, which includes our customers, staff and communities where we operate,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.
“This honour and many others are not just a reflection of our business success, but also demonstrate our impact on individuals, families and businesses through our innovative financial and lifestyle solutions.
“This year, we celebrate 185 years of being in business, so the accolades are reminders of the high standards we set ourselves to deliver on our promise to help our customers realise their aspirations.”
Transcendent appeal
For its latest accolade, FNB was recognised for its evolution to continue meeting the needs of its customers. It was also noted that the FNB brand has an emotional appeal that transcends its value propositions, as people are proud to be associated with it. FNB was equally commended for its ongoing disruption and innovation through its digital platform and for exceptional marketing, memorable advertising and effective communication.
“The evolution of our brand has allowed us to build even better customer relationships, because we understand customer needs beyond banking,” says FNB’s chief marketing officer, Faye Mfikwe.
“The step-change is reflected in our marketing communication, which speaks to existing and potential customers in a tone that demonstrates our appreciation of their aspirations.
“As an institution that embraces change, we’re focused on helping customers thrive in every context, and we’re delighted to share this accolade with all those who continue to trust us to help them navigate life.”
The latest recognition adds to several accolades that FNB has received in recent months. This includes being recognised by Brand Finance as the World’s Strongest Banking Brand, while Global Finance named it the Best SME Bank and Best Digital Bank in SA and Africa, respectively.
FNB also won the award for Best Use of Technology for its eBucks Rewards at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards, and it has held the position of Best Foreign Exchange Provider on the continent for years.
The numerous accolades reinforce FNB’s position as a trailblazer in combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled customer experiences.