Africa is where Standard Bank can grow its profit, says CEO Sim Tshabalala
Group sees Africa’s contribution continuing to climb as the growth gap widens between SA and the rest of the continent fastest-growing parts
17 August 2023 - 23:11
Standard Bank’s banking operations in 19 other African countries earned the group more than its SA operations in the six months to June, contributing 44% of its headline earnings.
The group sees Africa’s contribution continuing to climb as the growth gap widens between SA and the rest of the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.