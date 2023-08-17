Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Standard Bank delivers double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Standard Bank's Sim Tshabalala

17 August 2023 - 20:22
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
Standard Bank has reported a profit bump despite a jump in credit impairments. During the interim period the lender delivered a 34% jump in headline earnings per share, as it recorded growth across all of its units. Business Day TV spoke to the company CEO Sim Tshabalala.

