Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
Standard Bank has reported a profit bump despite a jump in credit impairments. During the interim period the lender delivered a 34% jump in headline earnings per share, as it recorded growth across all of its units. Business Day TV spoke to the company CEO Sim Tshabalala.
WATCH: Standard Bank delivers double-digit profit growth
Business Day TV speaks to Standard Bank's Sim Tshabalala
