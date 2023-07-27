Coronation warns of fallout from JSE exodus
Swathe of delistings from local bourse means fewer investment options, which holds risks for all investors, fund manager says
27 July 2023 - 05:00
The unabated exodus of listed companies from the JSE is making it harder for asset managers and investors to diversify their portfolios, placing their financial security at risk, Coronation has warned.
Karl Leinberger, chief investment officer of Coronation, which has R627bn in assets under management, said the delisting trend on the local bourse was cause for concern in the industry...
