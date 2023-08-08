Nedbank lifts profit despite increase in bad loans
08 August 2023 - 08:20
Nedbank lifted profit by nearly a tenth as it benefited from higher interest rates, but there was an increase in the number of bad loans.
The banking group, valued at about R111.5bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-June that profit for the period rose 9% to R8.1bn and headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, 11% to 1,525c...
